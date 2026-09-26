Heart Of The Beast Box Office Collection Day 1: Can Brad Pitt’s Survival Thriller Make An Impact In India?

Brad Pitt's latest survival thriller Heart of the Beast has hit theatres, bringing a gripping tale of survival and adventure to the big screen. As the film begins its theatrical run, all eyes are now on how it performs at the box office in India.

Day 1 Box Office Collection

Heart of the Beast opened its theatrical run with a Day 1 India net collection of Rs 70 lakh from 686 shows, recording 26.2% overall occupancy. Its total India gross collection stood at Rs 84 lakh.

The English 2D version recorded 29.18% overall occupancy on Day 1. Morning shows registered 10.11%, followed by 23.89% in the afternoon, 31.11% in the evening and 45.67% at night.

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The English 4DX version recorded 31.85% overall occupancy. It registered 13.40% in the morning, 15.20% in the afternoon, 9.80% in the evening and 32.80% at night.

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The English MX4D version recorded 41% overall occupancy, with the figure recorded during the evening shows.

About Heart of the Beast

Directed by David Ayer, Heart of the Beast stars Brad Pitt as James Belmont, a former Army Special Forces soldier who is left fighting for survival after a small plane crash in the remote Alaskan wilderness. His only companion is Odin, a retired military German Shepherd, and together they face harsh weather, dangerous terrain and wild animals while trying to find their way home.

The film also stars JK Simmons as Jake and Anna Lambe in a key supporting role. The screenplay was written by Cameron Alexander, while Brad Pitt, Olivia Hamilton and Marty Bowen are among the producers, with Damien Chazelle serving as an executive producer. The survival thriller reunites Pitt and Ayer after Fury (2014) and was released in theatres on September 25, 2026.

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