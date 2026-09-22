GST 2.0: Maruti Suzuki Says Landmark Reform Gave Fresh Impetus To India's Growth Journey

Marking the first anniversary of the GST 2.0 tax rationalisation, India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India announced a sharp acceleration in its capital expenditure plans, driven by a powerful rebound in vehicle demand and a massive revival in the entry-level segment. The leading automaker credited the landmark tax overhaul with revitalising buyer sentiment and lowering the barrier to personal mobility across the country.

Reflecting on the one-year milestone of the updated tax regime, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Maruti Suzuki India, highlighted the transformative impact the reform has had on both the automotive ecosystem and consumer demand. "A year ago, the landmark GST reform gave fresh impetus to India's growth journey," Takeuchi stated. "At Maruti Suzuki, passenger vehicle sales grew about 36% YoY during Apr-Aug'26. We are particularly encouraged by the entry segment's growth of over 96%, where improved affordability has brought mobility closer to many more people."

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Affordable Mobility Drives Small-Car Revival

The entry-level passenger vehicle segment — which had experienced years of sluggish growth due to escalating vehicle prices and regulatory compliance costs — emerged as the primary beneficiary of the revised rates. With GST on qualifying compact and small passenger cars reduced under the reform, lower on-road prices and reduced financing hurdles allowed first-time car buyers to return to the market in volumes not seen in recent years. Takeuchi noted that the near-doubling of sales in the entry category underscores the fundamental role price-to-value propositions play in expanding India's automotive footprint.

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Accelerating Capex and Driving Economic Multipliers

On the back of sustained volume momentum through the first five months of the fiscal year, Maruti Suzuki confirmed it is stepping up its capital investments."Encouraged by this growth, we are accelerating our capex plans, which in turn will create a multiplier effect across the economy," Takeuchi added, pointing out that expanded manufacturing capacity naturally stimulates downstream supplier networks, auto-ancillary manufacturers, and broader industrial employment.

Beyond domestic expansion, the scale and cost competitiveness unlocked by the domestic volume rebound are expected to bolster export capabilities. Reaffirming the long-term strategic commitment, Takeuchi emphasized that Maruti Suzuki rededicates itself to supporting the Make in India initiative and establishing the country as a leading global manufacturing powerhouse.

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