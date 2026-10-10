FM Sitharaman Meets Top Executives Of Global Investment Funds, Banks; Discusses Investment Opportunities In India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday met with top executives from global investment funds, banks, and companies in Singapore and discussed opportunities to expand long-term investments in India across infrastructure, financial services, healthcare, and other growth-oriented sectors.

During the meetings, the finance minister exchanged views on India's long-term growth prospects, the evolving investment landscape and ways to mobilise global institutional and private capital to support the country's development priorities.

Sitharaman met Lim Chow Kiat, Chief Executive Officer of Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC, and discussed India's long-term growth prospects and the role of institutional investors in supporting investment across infrastructure and other growth-oriented sectors such as financial services.

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The discussions focused on the role of institutional investors in supporting investments in infrastructure, financial services and other sectors aligned with India's growth prospects, the finance ministry said in a post on X.

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She also met Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara, CEO of Temasek Holdings, to discuss expanding investment opportunities in India, particularly in infrastructure and other growth-oriented sectors, including through National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF).

In a separate meeting, Sitharaman met Jim Coulter, Executive Chairman and Founding Partner of private equity firm TPG, to discuss India's long-term growth prospects and opportunities for private capital to participate in the country's expanding investment landscape.

Healthcare infrastructure and capacity expansion were also among the areas discussed during the Finance Minister's meeting with Prem Nair, CEO of IHH Healthcare, and Ashok Pandit, the group's Chief Commercial Officer.

The discussions focused on opportunities to expand investments in India's healthcare sector, including hospital infrastructure and capacity expansion to strengthen access to quality healthcare, the ministry said in another post on X.

Sitharaman also met Janet Perumal, Senior Managing Director and Head of Investments, Asia, at Wellington Management and the discussions covered investment opportunities through GIFT IFSC and NIIF.

According to the Finance Ministry, Wellington Management appreciated India's policy reforms, including changes relating to the Goods and Services Tax (GST), liberalisation of foreign direct investment (FDI) rules and disinvestment.

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Financial services and infrastructure financing featured prominently in the Finance Minister's meeting with DBS Group CEO Tan Su Shan, Han Kwee Juan, Head of the Institutional Banking Group at DBS, and Rajat Verma, CEO of DBS India.

The discussions focused on India's evolving financial landscape and opportunities to expand financing and investment to support economic growth and infrastructure development.

The two sides also exchanged views on strengthening India-Singapore cooperation in financial connectivity, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), semiconductors and renewable energy. They discussed leveraging the Gold Bullion Exchange and GIFT City to facilitate greater participation by global investors in India.

In her meeting with Standard Chartered Bank CEO Bill Winters, Sitharaman discussed opportunities to strengthen trade finance, cross-border banking and financial flows in support of India's growing engagement with global markets.

The discussions also covered enabling wider adoption of artificial intelligence through appropriate tax and regulatory frameworks, as well as opportunities to establish and expand treasury centres at GIFT IFSC, another social media post said.

Mobilising long-term capital for India was the focus of Sitharaman's meeting with Leslie Maasdorp, CEO of British International Investment (BII), accompanied by Srini Nagarajan, Managing Director and Head of Asia.

The discussions covered investment opportunities in renewable energy, electric mobility, financial services, manufacturing and infrastructure.

The two sides also discussed using AI to boost productivity, strengthen supply chains, and explore blended finance to support climate adaptation, resilience, and sustainable agriculture, according to a separate post by the finance ministry.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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