Federal Bank Posts 18% Loan Growth In Q3
Federal Bank Posts 18% Loan Growth In Q3

02 Jan 2024, 07:19 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Federal Bank website&nbsp;</p></div>
Source: Federal Bank website 

Private sector lender Federal Bank on Tuesday said it has posted an 18% growth in advances to Rs 2.02 lakh crore for the December quarter.

Total advances stood at Rs 1.71 lakh crore at the end of the third quarter of the last financial year, Federal Bank said in a regulatory filing.

As per internal classification, retail credit book grew 20% and wholesale credit book grew 17%. Retail to wholesale ratio is at 55:45, it said.

The bank's deposits also rose 19% to Rs 2.39 lakh crore during the quarter from Rs 2.01 lakh crore in the year-ago period, it said.

