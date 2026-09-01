Toxic Box Office Collection Day 7: Yash Starrer Sees Further Drop In Weekday Earnings

Yash starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups saw its box office momentum slow further on Day 7, with weekday collections continuing to decline.

Day 7 Box Office Collection

Toxic collected Rs 3.83 crore so far in India on Day 7. This takes the film's total India net collection to Rs 225.58 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 269.52 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

The film was running across 9,524 shows on its seventh day, recording an overall occupancy of 18%.

The Hindi version remained the highest contributor on Day 7 with Rs 2.51 crore, followed by Kannada with Rs 90 lakh. Telugu contributed Rs 29 lakh, while Tamil added Rs 13 lakh to the day's collection, the report stated.

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Box Office Run So Far

Toxic opened strongly with Rs 101.10 crore net on Day 1. The film collected Rs 37.65 crore on Day 2, followed by Rs 27.20 crore on Day 3. Its Day 4 collection stood at Rs 25.15 crore, while Day 5 brought in Rs 23 crore.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film saw a significant decline on Day 6, collecting Rs 7.65 crore. On Day 7, the collection dropped further to Rs 3.83 crore.

With seven days of theatrical run, Toxic has recorded a total India net collection of Rs 225.58 crore so far.

About The Film

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is an action thriller set in post-independence Goa. The film explores crime, loyalty, violence, morality and redemption through the story of a gangster navigating a dangerous world.

Yash stars alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair are also part of the cast.

The film was released in Kannada, English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam on August 26, 2026.

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