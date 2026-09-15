Sardar 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Karthi Film Faces Tough Tuesday As Earnings Dip

The box office earnings of Karthi starrer Sardar 2 dipped on Tuesday as the Tamil film seeks to stay strong during the crucial weekdays.

Day 6 Box Office Collection

Sardar 2 has added Rs 39 lakh to its India net collection on Day 6 so far. The film is currently playing across 1,955 shows. Its total India net collection stands at Rs 13.49 crore, while the gross collection is Rs 15.81 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The Tamil version has recorded Rs 27 lakh from 1,180 shows, with 14.0% occupancy. The Telugu version has contributed Rs 12 lakh across 775 shows, registering 15.0% occupancy, the report stated.

Sardar 2 Box Office Performance

Based on Sacnilk data, the film began its theatrical run with Rs 4.50 crore on Day 1. The film collected Rs 2.45 crore on Day 2 before adding Rs 2.20 crore on Day 3. The collection improved to Rs 2.45 crore on Day 4, followed by Rs 1.50 crore on Day 5. On Day 6, the film has so far earned Rs 39 lakh.

ALSO READ: Ed Sheeran Faces Backlash For Dropping Macklemore From Tour Over 'Free Palestine' Remarks

About Sardar 2

Sardar 2 is a Tamil spy-action thriller and a sequel to the 2022 film Sardar. Directed by P S Mithran, the film features Karthi in dual roles as Agent Sardar Chandra Bose and Agent Vijay Prakash. S J Suryah plays Black Dagger, while Rajisha Vijayan returns as Indhrani.

The film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath, Nassar, Ashish Vidhyarthi, Yogi Babu, Nizhalgal Ravi, Achyuth Kumar, Avinash, Babu Antony, Balaji Sakthivel, Devadarshini, Chinni Jayanth and Jean Paul Lal.

Nambi has written the screenplay, while the story has been developed by P S Mithran, Rathna Kumar, Ashameera Aiyappan and Vignesh Muniyandi. S Lakshman Kumar and Ishan Saksena have produced the film under Prince Pictures and IVY Entertainment.

Sardar 2 released in cinemas on September 10 in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

ALSO READ: Sardar 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Karthi's Spy Thriller Witnesses Sharp Monday Dip, Check Earnings

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.