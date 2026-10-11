Jailer 2 Day 1 Advance Bookings: Rajinikanth Starrer Sees Strong Ticket Sales Before Release

Jailer 2 is off to a strong start with its advance bookings, showing good audience interest ahead of its theatrical release. The Rajinikanth-starrer is seeing strong demand across regions, languages and premium formats.

Jailer 2 has recorded an India-tracked advance booking gross of Rs 10.93 crore so far for its opening-day shows on October 15, so far. The film has sold 577,821 tickets across 5,174 shows in 771 theatres spanning 293 cities. It has an overall occupancy rate of 33.8%, with 284 housefull shows and 1,184 fast-filling shows recorded ahead of its theatrical release, according to TrackTollywood.

Language-wise, the Tamil version leads with Rs 10.66 crore, recording an occupancy rate of 35.4%. The Telugu version has registered Rs 24.28 lakh with 18.9% occupancy, while the Hindi version has recorded Rs 2.41 lakh with 2.3% occupancy.

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In terms of formats, 2D leads with Rs 10.70 crore from 571,342 tickets, followed by EPIQ at Rs 12.59 lakh and Dolby Cinema 2D at Rs 10.54 lakh. Their occupancy rates stood at 33.6%, 49.2% and not provided, respectively.

Jailer 2 Advance Booking — State-wise

Jailer 2 recorded Rs 6.52 crore in Tamil Nadu, Rs 3.11 crore in Kerala, Rs 87.11 lakh in Karnataka and Rs 24.17 lakh in Telangana till now, according to TrackTollywood.

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Jailer 2: Story, Cast And Crew

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is the sequel to Rajinikanth's 2023 blockbuster Jailer. Produced by Sun Pictures, the sequel continues the story established in the first instalment.

Jailer 2 marks Rajinikanth's return as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. The story follows the retired officer as he is forced to return to action when his family is threatened by a dangerous criminal organisation. After dismantling an idol-smuggling network, the retired jailer finds himself facing retaliation from the wider criminal network.

The film features Rajinikanth in the lead role, alongside SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty, Ramya Krishnan, Vidya Balan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Rithvik, Jatin Sarna and Anna Rajan in key roles. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Hrithik Roshan, Jackie Shroff and Vijay Sethupathi are expected to appear in cameo roles.

Jailer 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on October 15, 2026. The film will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada.

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