Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 4: Kangana Ranaut Film Sees Sharp Monday Drop

Kangana Ranaut-starrer Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata witnessed a significant drop in collections on its first Monday, earning Rs 0.65 crore net in India on Day 4.

The film's total India net collection now stands at Rs 4.9 crore, while its India gross has reached Rs 5.86 crore, as per Sacnilk reports. The Monday collection was down by nearly 64 percent compared to Sunday's Rs 1.8-crore haul, reflecting the usual weekday slowdown after a modest opening weekend.

Performance On Day 4

As of Day 4, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata was running across 1,866 shows nationwide.

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 11.39% throughout the day. Audience turnout improved steadily after a slow start, with occupancy rising from 5.23% in morning shows to 11.77% in the afternoon and 14.15% in evening shows. Night shows registered 13.23% occupancy.

Region-Wise Occupancy

Among major centres, Chennai emerged as the strongest market with 15.3% occupancy, followed by Mumbai and Pune, both at 15%.

Jaipur recorded 13.3% occupancy, while Chandigarh stood at 13%. Lucknow posted 12.8%, Bengaluru recorded 12.3%, and Hyderabad registered 11.5% occupancy.

The National Capital Region (NCR) reported 10.5% occupancy, while Kolkata stood at 10.3%. Bhopal recorded 9.5% occupancy, though the city witnessed a notable 31% occupancy during evening shows, the highest single-show turnout among major centres.

On the lower side, Ahmedabad registered 5.3% occupancy, while Surat remained the weakest market at 4.5%.

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Box Office Journey So Far

The film opened with Rs 1 crore on Friday and showed gradual growth over the weekend. It collected Rs 1.45 crore on Saturday and Rs 1.80 crore on Sunday before dropping to Rs 0.65 crore on Monday.

The film opened with 2,181 shows on Day 1 before dropping to 1,956 shows on Saturday and 1,914 shows on Sunday. On its first Monday, the show count further declined to 1,866, indicating a gradual reduction in screens after the opening weekend.

Despite the decline, the film has managed to collect Rs 4.90 crore net in its first four days at the Indian box office.

About The Film

Directed by Manoj Tapadia, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is a drama-thriller centred on themes of courage, sacrifice, humanity and unity. The film stars Kangana Ranaut, Prasad Oak, Girija Oak Godbole, Smita Tambe and Esha Dey in key roles.

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