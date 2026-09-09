Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 6: Film Continues Good Theatrical Run

Mirzapur: The Movie is continuing its strong box office run with steady audience interest as it reaches Day 6 on Wednesday.

Day 6 Box Office Collection

Mirzapur posted a India net collection of Rs 4.43 crore so far on Day 6 from 7,210 shows, with overall occupancy at 23%, according to Sacnilk. The film has so far earned Rs 129.78 crore net in India, while its gross collection stands at Rs 154.90 crore. The final India figures are yet to be reported.

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Hindi was the major contributor, earning Rs 128.83 crore with 45.4% occupancy across 61,421 shows, while Telugu added Rs 95 lakh at 25.9% occupancy from 780 shows, it added.

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Box Office Performance So Far

The film opened with Rs 25.75 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 32 crore on Day 2 and Rs 36 crore on Day 3. The film then collected Rs 16 crore on Day 4 and Rs 15.60 crore on Day 5.

About Mirzapur: The Movie

Mirzapur: The Movie is a 2026 Hindi action-crime thriller based on the popular Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film brings several familiar characters from the series to the big screen and was released in Hindi and Telugu on September 4, 2026.

The film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, Ravi Kishan, Jitendra Kumar, Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Shweta Tripathi in key roles. It is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment in association with Amazon MGM Studios.

The story continues the battle for control of Mirzapur as old enemies return and new contenders fight.

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