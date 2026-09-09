CNG Safety Crackdown: IGL Makes Valid Hydro-Test Certificate Mandatory For Refuelling

Indraprastha Gas Ltd has stepped up safety checks at its CNG stations, making a valid hydro-test certificate essential for vehicles seeking to refuel.

Under Rule 35(1) of the Gas Cylinders (Amendment) Rules, 2025, every CNG cylinder must undergo hydrostatic testing once every three years at a PESO-authorised cylinder testing centre.

As part of its special safety drive, IGL station personnel are now verifying the validity of hydro-test certificates before dispensing CNG. Vehicles without a valid certificate will not be allowed to refuel.

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According to IGL, the company has urged CNG vehicle owners to complete the required testing on time and keep the valid certificate in their vehicles.

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IGL said the move is aimed at supporting compliance with safety requirements and ensuring safer CNG operations.

PESO's North Circle Faridabad has also issued directions related to the enforcement of these safety requirements.

IGL currently operates a large CNG network across the NCR and other regions. The company has also listed PESO-authorised hydro-testing centres for customers.

Meanwhile, IGL shares were trading at Rs 153.20 at 3:30 pm on September 9, down 0.53%, or Rs 0.82, from the previous close of Rs 154.02.

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The stock touched a high of Rs 155.15 and a low of Rs 151.95 during the session. Its market capitalisation stood at Rs 21,330 crore.

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