Mirzapur: The Movie Advance Booking Update: Pankaj Tripathi-Ali Fazal Starrer Sees Good Ticket Sales

Mirzapur: The Movie is drawing steady interest ahead of its theatrical release, with advance bookings showing a positive trend across India.

The film has recorded Rs 4.4 crore in India bookings for its opening day. It has sold 1,52,443 tickets across 5,997 shows in 1,281 theatres spanning 449 cities. The film's overall occupancy currently stands at 10.9%, with 1 housefull show and 160 fast-filling shows, according to trade tracker Track Tollywood.

Delhi leads the city-wise advance booking with Rs 42.14 lakh, followed by Mumbai at Rs 29.75 lakh and Pune at Rs 20.25 lakh. Gurugram has recorded Rs 16.04 lakh, while Lucknow stands at Rs 15.38 lakh. Among other major cities, Ahmedabad has recorded Rs 14.71 lakh, Bengaluru Rs 12.74 lakh, Kolkata Rs 12.37 lakh and Hyderabad Rs 11.39 lakh in advance bookings, the report stated.

Haryana leads the state-wise advance booking with Rs 84.79 lakh, followed by Maharashtra at Rs 73.30 lakh and Uttar Pradesh at Rs 70.04 lakh. Gujarat has recorded Rs 43.15 lakh, while Bihar stands at Rs 22.17 lakh, Track Tollywood data shows.

Rajasthan has registered Rs 18.24 lakh, followed by Madhya Pradesh at Rs 17.58 lakh and West Bengal at Rs 16.11 lakh. Karnataka and Telangana have recorded Rs 12.76 lakh and Rs 11.39 lakh, respectively.

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Language-Wise Advance Booking

Hindi shows account for the majority of the film's advance booking. The Hindi version has recorded Rs 4.37 crore, accounting for 99.4% of the total advance gross, with 1,50,247 tickets sold across 5,921 shows. The Telugu version has contributed Rs 2.85 lakh, with 2,196 tickets sold across 76 shows.

Release Details

Mirzapur: The Movie is an action crime thriller directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Excel Entertainment. The film features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi and Shriya Pilgaonkar, among others.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 4, 2026, in Hindi and Telugu.

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