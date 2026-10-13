Drishyam: The Conclusion Box Office Day 12: Ajay Devgn Starrer Holds Strong, Will It Touch Rs 400 Crore?

Drishyam: The Conclusion continues to hold attention at the box office, with the latest update showing how the film is performing as its theatrical run moves ahead.

Box Office Collection Day 12

Drishyam: The Conclusion has registered Rs 7.44 crore in gross earnings so far on Day 12. According to TrackTollywood, the film is running at 14.2% occupancy, with 415,998 tickets sold across 13,880 shows in 2,089 theatres and 782 cities. Its India gross has now climbed to Rs 391.61 crore, with the day's final figures still awaited.

The Hindi version made up the entire Day 12 collection, registering 14.2% occupancy. In the format-wise breakdown, 2D brought in Rs 7.30 crore with 14.1% occupancy from 13,797 shows and 410,939 tickets. IMAX 2D recorded Rs 13.29 lakh at 20.5% occupancy across 82 shows, while Dolby Cinema 2D earned Rs 6,900 with 5.2% occupancy from one show.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ | 'Apne Aap Ko Kya Samajhta Hai Budhau': Amitabh Bachchan Recalls Being Trolled Online

Day-Wise Collection

TrackTollywood reports that Drishyam: The Conclusion opened with Rs 77.55 crore on Day 1 and dropped to Rs 66.06 crore on Day 2. It then rose to Rs 75.15 crore on Day 3 before falling to Rs 24.83 crore on Day 4. The collection declined further over the next three days, with Rs 23.33 crore on Day 5, Rs 18.32 crore on Day 6 and Rs 15.36 crore on Day 7, taking the first-week total to Rs 300.61 crore.

The film saw a rise on Day 8 with Rs 17.49 crore, followed by Rs 32.10 crore on Day 9. Collections then dropped to Rs 26.87 crore on Day 10 and Rs 7.10 crore on Day 11. On Day 12, the film has collected Rs 7.44 crore so far, slightly higher than Day 11.

All About The Film

Drishyam: The Conclusion is the third and final instalment in the Hindi Drishyam franchise. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film stars Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar, Tabu as Meera Deshmukh and Jaideep Ahlawat as SP Rajveer Singh Tomar.

The story follows Vijay Salgaonkar, whose carefully planned efforts to protect his family have been central to the first two films. In the latest instalment, Vijay faces fresh pressure as another investigation threatens to uncover the secrets he has managed to keep hidden.

The cast also includes Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Kamlesh Sawant, Saurabh Shukla and Neha Joshi. The film is written by Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh and produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. It is presented by Star Studio18.

The crime thriller has a runtime of two hours and 30 minutes, carries a U/A certification and was released in theatres on October 2, 2026.

ALSO READ | Richa Chadha Slams Trolls Body-Shaming Katrina Kaif: "They Are Losers, They Deserve To Be Ignored"

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.