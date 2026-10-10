Drishyam 3: The Conclusion Box Office Collection Day 9: Ajay Devgn Starrer Continues Its Strong Run

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion continued its strong run at the box office on Saturday. The Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer has crossed the Rs 400 crore mark in worldwide gross collections, becoming Devgn's highest-grossing film globally.

Day 9 Box Office Collection

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion collected Rs 18.24 crore net in India on Day 9 so far across 11,661 shows. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film's India net collection has reached Rs 260 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 312 crore.

The film's cumulative worldwide gross collection has crossed Rs 407 crore, making it Ajay Devgn's highest-grossing film of all time globally.

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Drishyam 3: The Conclusion recorded an overall occupancy of 29.20% on Day 9 so far. The Hindi 2D version registered 14.92% occupancy during morning shows, which increased to 32.46% during afternoon shows and 40.23% during evening shows. Night show occupancy figures are yet to be reported.

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Box Office Performance

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion collected Rs 176.50 crore net during its opening weekend. The film earned Rs 62 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 53.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 61 crore on Sunday.

Weekday collections stood at Rs 21 crore on Day 4, Rs 19.50 crore on Day 5, Rs 15.50 crore on Day 6 and Rs 13 crore on Day 7, taking its first-week India net collection to Rs 245.50 crore. The film added Rs 14.50 crore on its second Friday, taking its cumulative India net collection to Rs 260 crore.

All About The Film

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is the third and final instalment in the Hindi Drishyam franchise. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film stars Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar, Tabu as Meera Deshmukh and Jaideep Ahlawat as SP Rajveer Singh Tomar.

The story follows Vijay Salgaonkar, whose carefully planned efforts to protect his family have been central to the first two films. In the latest instalment, Vijay faces fresh pressure as another investigation threatens to uncover the secrets he has managed to keep hidden.

The cast also includes Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Kamlesh Sawant, Saurabh Shukla and Neha Joshi.

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The film is written by Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh and produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. It is presented by Star Studio18.

The crime thriller has a runtime of two hours and 30 minutes, carries a U/A certification and was released in theatres on October 2, 2026.

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