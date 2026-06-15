Domestic PV Dispatches From Firms To Dealers Up 27% To Record 4.3 Lakh Units In May 2026: SIAM

Domestic passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers rose 27.3% year-on-year to a record 4,38,854 units in May this year with the demand created due to reduced GST rates and impact of easier financing reflected in higher offtake, industry body SIAM said on Monday.



Passenger vehicle (PV) dispatches stood at 3,44,656 units in May 2025, SIAM said in a statement.

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Total two-wheeler sales rose 14.8% to 19,02,209 units last month as against 16,57,116 units in May last year, it added.



In the PV segment, utility vehicles continued to be the volume driver in clocking a growth of 24.8% at 2,45,549 units as compared to 1,96,821 units in May last year.



Passenger car dispatches also rose 28.8% at 1,20,975 units last month as compared to 93,951 units in the year-ago period, SIAM said.



Sales of vans in the domestic market were at 13,240 units last month as compared to 12,327 units in May 2025, up 7.4%, it added.



In the two-wheeler segment, motorcycle sales in May 2026 were up 7.2% at 11,13,973 units as against 10,39,156 units in the year-ago month.

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Scooter sales witnessed faster growth at 27.4% at 7,39,667 units last month as compared to 5,80,696 units in the same period last year, SIAM said.



Overall vehicle wholesales across categories in May grew 16.8% at 23,52,693 units as compared to 20,14,158 units in the same month last year, SIAM said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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