Delhivery Launches All-Women Distribution Centre In Kochi

A part of its strategic initiative to increase women's participation in the logistics sector, Delhivery already operates five other all-women hubs-- Moga (Punjab), Sikar (Rajasthan), Satna (Madhya Pradesh), Mayapuri and Shahdara (Delhi).

"Over the years, we have seen how our women colleagues strengthen operations by bringing discipline, consistency, and accountability to their roles. Their contributions not only improve service quality but also add value to our operations," said Prashant Gazipur, senior vice president of Last Mile Operations at Delhivery.