CCEA May Approve Landmark Rs 26,000 Crore Emirates NBD-RBL Bank Deal Today

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) is expected to meet on June 24 to consider and potentially grant its final clearance for the high-stakes deal between Dubai-based Emirates NBD and India's RBL Bank. The transaction involves an investment of approximately Rs 26,000 crore by Emirates NBD to acquire a controlling 60% stake in the Indian private lender.

If approved, the transaction will mark a historic milestone for India's financial sector, representing the largest-ever foreign direct investment (FDI) in the domestic banking market, as reported by NDTV Profit earlier. It also stands out as the first time a foreign banking entity has been permitted to acquire a majority, controlling interest in a profitable, listed Indian commercial bank.

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The transaction, which was announced on October 18 last year, was completed after receiving all regulatory approvals and fulfilment of closing conditions, Emirates NBD and RBL Bank said in a joint statement. The investment was completed through a preferential issue of shares, along with the mandatory open offer to public shareholders of RBL Bank as per applicable regulations. According to RBL Bank, the core structure of the multi-billion dollar deal includes:

Primary Capital Infusion: A massive preferential allotment of equity shares to Emirates NBD, giving them the primary 60% ownership.

Mandatory Open Offer: A subsequent open offer to public shareholders for up to an additional 26% stake, as required under SEBI takeover guidelines.

Amalgamation: The integration of Emirates NBD's existing Indian branch operations directly into RBL Bank's network.

The multi-crore capital infusion is expected to radically fortify RBL Bank's balance sheet, drastically improving its Tier-1 capital adequacy ratio and giving it the financial muscle to aggressively scale its retail, corporate, and digital banking operations across India. RBL Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer R Subramaniakumar said the transaction strengthens the bank's franchise and provides a foundation for scalable and sustainable growth.

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Emirates NBD said the investment reflects its long-term commitment to the Indian market and will help combine its regional banking expertise and network with RBL Bank's domestic presence, universal banking platform and distribution network.

"This transaction marks a significant milestone for Emirates NBD and reinforces our long-term commitment to India," Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, vice chairman and managing director of Emirates NBD, said. He added that the partnership will help deepen cross-border connectivity and support trade, investment and financial flows between India and the wider region.

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