Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Canara Bank Raised Rs. 5,000 Crore Through Tier II 10-Year Bond Sales

The lender accepted the bid at 7.24%, choosing to raise till the upper limit of Rs 5,000 crore.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Canara Bank Raised Rs. 5,000 Crore Through Tier II 10-Year Bond Sales
The base issue was Rs 2,000 crore and the rest was raised via GreenShoe option.
Photo Source: Canara Bank Facebook

State-run lender Canara Bank on Thursday raised Rs 5,000 crore through a bond sale.

The Basel III-compliant Tier-II bonds maturing in 10 years have been sold at a coupon rate of 7.24%, market sources said.

The base issue was Rs 2,000 crore, while the rest has been raised utilising the greenshoe option, they said.

The lender received five bids for a cumulative amount of Rs 1,970 crore at 7.20% coupon, two bids each for a cumulative value of Rs 2,970 crore, Rs 3,610 crore, and Rs 4,430 crore, at a coupon rate of 7.21%, 7.22%, and 7.23%, respectively, market participants said.

Additionally, the bank received five bids for a cumulative amount of Rs 5,350 crore at 7.24%  coupon, and two bids for a cumulative amount of Rs 5,403 crore at 7.25% coupon, market participants added.

The lender accepted the bid at 7.24%, choosing to raise till the upper limit of Rs 5,000 crore, they said.

The bonds have a call option at the end of 5th year and thereafter every year. The bonds have been rated 'AAA' with 'Stable' outlook by Icra and India Ratings.

The Canara Bank scrip closed 0.06% up at Rs 158.75 a piece on the BSE on Thursday, as against a 0.03% correction on the benchmark.

ALSO READ: Canara HSBC Life Insurance Shares Under Spotlight On Antique's Bullish Call: Five Key Triggers

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

NTA Set To Open Correction Window For JEE Main 2026

NTA Set To Open Correction Window For JEE Main 2026

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search