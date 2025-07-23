Business NewsBusinessCAG Estimates On Losses To BSNL From Reliance Jio A Misinterpretation, Correction Done: MoS Telecom
ADVERTISEMENT

CAG Estimates On Losses To BSNL From Reliance Jio A Misinterpretation, Correction Done: MoS Telecom

The CAG report tabled in Parliament in April had said the government suffered a loss of Rs 1,757.56 crore as state-owned telecom firm BSNL failed to bill Reliance Jio for 10 years since May 2014.

23 Jul 2025, 08:58 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>PSUs have been advised to timely process bills and be extra cautious while taking policy/business decisions, the minister said. (Photo: Unsplash)</p></div>
PSUs have been advised to timely process bills and be extra cautious while taking policy/business decisions, the minister said. (Photo: Unsplash)

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India estimates on losses to BSNL from Reliance Jio Infocomm was based on the misinterpretation of a clause on add-on technology, and it has been rectified in a transparent and equitable manner, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

The CAG report tabled in Parliament in April had said the government suffered a loss of Rs 1,757.56 crore as state-owned telecom firm BSNL failed to bill Reliance Jio for 10 years since May 2014 as per their agreement on passive infrastructure sharing.

"BSNL has Master Service Agreements (MSAs) with M/s RJIL, for leasing of BSNL's tower infrastructure to install their equipment. There is no revenue loss to BSNL and government. The estimate of CAG was based on the misinterpretation of the clause of add-on technology, which has now been rectified in a transparent and equitable manner. BSNL has since raised the revised invoices from RJIL," Minister of State for Telecom, Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar said in the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

On measures taken by the government to fix accountability, recover losses and prevent recurrence of such lapses in the functioning of BSNL, Pemmasani said actions such as resolving the ambiguity in agreement clauses, monetisation of surplus inventory, issuance of revised demands and recovery have been taken.

"Further, PSUs have been advised to timely process bills and be extra cautious while taking policy/business decisions," he said.

ALSO READ

BSNL Forays Into 5G Fixed Wireless Service
Opinion
BSNL Forays Into 5G Fixed Wireless Service
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT