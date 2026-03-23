BPCL Launches India's First LPG ATM To Provide 'Gas Cylinders Within Three Minutes'

Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. unveiled India's first Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) ATM in Gurugram on Monday. The LPG ATM will remain open for 24 hours a day and seven days a week, and will provide LPG cylinders to customers within two to three minutes.

Gurugram residents, in need of LPG, can walk up to the ATM and complete the sign-in process which requires submitting their registered mobile number and verifying it using a one-time password (OTP), then have the bar code/QR code mentioned on their cylinder scanned. They can then make the payment via UPI or debit card. After confirming the details, the machine will dispense a filled cylinder and collect the empty one from the user.

This 'LPG ATM' was launched at Central Park Flower Valley society in Sector 33 of Gurugram's Sohna area. The ATM's most prominent feature is its use of 'composite cylinders' in lieu of the usual heavy iron cylinders, news agency PTI reported.

The cylinders have half the weight of the iron variants and are made of fibre.

The service has been launched as a pilot program and is available to Gurugram residents who are customers of BPCL.

Currently, 10 kg cylinders are being provided, which take only two to three minutes to fill.

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This machine has a capacity of approximately 10 cylinders. It's equipped with a smart sensor system that immediately alerts the nearest gas agency when the stock is low, so the machine can be refilled in a timely manner.

The cylinders are available 24 hours.

Amit Khatana, Facility Deputy Manager of the society, said that this is proving to be especially useful for the residents of Central Park Flower Valley society, as they can now get cylinders even at night or on holidays without waiting for any agent.

"This machine is very convenient. Previously, you had to wait for delivery, but now you can go and get the job done in just two minutes. If this pilot project is successful, it could be expanded to other cities and residential colonies", added Khatana.

(With PTI Inputs)

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