Bikaji Founder Shiv Ratan Agarwal Dies At 75

Bikaji Foods International on Thursday announced the demise of its founder, Shiv Ratan Agarwal, who passed away on April 23, 2026 at the age of 75, according to a regulatory filing by the company to the stock exchanges on April 23. Agarwal served as the company's Chairman and Whole-Time Director and played a key role in building Bikaji into a leading brand in the traditional snacks and sweets segment, expanding its presence across India and international markets.

The veteran founder complained of uneasiness and was rushed to a private hospital in Tamil Nadu's capital, where he breathed his last, the sources said. His wife had recently undergone a heart bypass surgery, and doctors had advised rest, due to which he had been staying in Chennai, they added. Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot condoled his demise, saying the news of the noted industrialist's death was deeply saddening.

"Through the Bikaji brand, he brought global recognition to Bikaneri bhujia. His demise is an irreparable loss. I pray for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family," Gehlot said in a post on X.

Bikaji Foods leadership and employees expressed deep condolences while committing to upholding his vision and entrepreneurial legacy for the future. In line with corporate governance norms, the company confirmed that Agarwal will cease to be part of the promoter and promoter group following his demise today. The company added in its statement that it remains focused on ensuring stability and long-term value creation as it navigates this transition while upholding the principles established by its founder.

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