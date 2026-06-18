Bharat Forge's KSSL Partners With US-Based AM General To Develop Next-Gen Artillery Systems

Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd (KSSL), the wholly-owned defence subsidiary of Bharat Forge Ltd, on Thursday announced signing a strategic partnership with American military vehicle maker AM General for distinct mounted artillery gun systems for the global market.

The announcement was made at the ongoing biennial Eurosatory defence exposition in Paris.

The partnership addresses the requirements of modern defence forces worldwide in an evolving combat scenario, equipping them with compact, robust, mobile, all-weather, all-terrain next-gen mounted artillery gun platforms with a distinct competitive edge, KSSL said in a statement.

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There are numerous opportunities globally and the partnership is intended to support broader allied distribution, positioning the platform as a scalable, exportable artillery solution for partner nations seeking modern, mobile and survivable 155mm fires capability, it said.

Commenting on leveraging this strategic partnership, KSSL said, “AM General has also offered a proposal to participate in the US Army Mobile Tactical Cannon (MTC) programme.”

The proposal to the US government includes the development and delivery of a 155mm MTC solution based on the mature, combat-relevant architecture of KSSL's mounted artillery gun platform, with delivery planned in 2027 upon its down-selection, the company said.

"By integrating the patented soft recoil technology to their state-of-the-art and mature platforms, we will be delivering truly groundbreaking capabilities that can provide an advantage on the evolving battlefield," said John Chadbourne, President and CEO, AM General.

The MARG system delivers class-leading strategic transportability and tactical mobility through the combination of a purpose-built powerpack and suspension and a lighter gross vehicle weight rating, the company said.

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Its 52-calibre 155 mm cannon is combined with the patented Soft Recoil Technology (SRT) recoil mitigation system, an automated load-assist, and an advanced all-weather fire control suite providing indirect and direct fire capabilities, it said. The system fires a standard high-explosive projectile over 40 Kilometres and carries over 20 projectiles and propellant charges on board.

The MARG's SRT system absorbs significantly more recoil force than traditional artillery systems, allowing for a lighter vehicle, a lighter turret, and reduced shock on the entire weapons system over its life, KSSL said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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