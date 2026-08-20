Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 6: Sunny Deol Film Slows Down, Check Wednesday Earnings

Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta starrer Batwara 1947 recorded a sharp decline in its domestic box office earnings on Day 6. The Day 6 collection marked a 37.8% drop from the film's Day 5 earnings, according to reports.

Day 6 Box-Office Collection

On Day 6, Batwara 1947 collected a net of ₹1.40 crore across 6,475 shows. This brings total India gross collections to ₹38.17 crore and total India net collections to ₹32.15 crore so far, Sacnilk reported.

Overseas, the film collected ₹0.50 crore on Day 6, taking its total overseas gross to ₹7.25 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to ₹45.42 crore, according to Sacnilk's figures.

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Batwara 1947 Box-Office So Far

Batwara 1947 opened with around ₹5.75 crore net on Day 1.

The film received a significant boost on Day 2, collecting approximately ₹13.50 crore.

It's Day 3 collection stood at around ₹7.25 crore, while the film earned approximately ₹2 crore on Day 4.

The film then collected around ₹2.25 crore on Day 5, according to Sacnilk figures.

Worldwide Earnings

According to India Today, Batwara 1947 had accumulated an overseas gross of ₹7.25 crore by the end of Day 6. This puts the film's worldwide gross at approximately ₹45.42 crore.

About Batwara 1947

Set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition, Batwara 1947 stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol and Ali Fazal in key roles.

The film follows Sikander Mirza and his Muslim family as they leave Meerut for Lahore after Partition. After spending time in a refugee camp, the family is given a large haveli whose Hindu owners have migrated to East Punjab.

The period drama is based on Asghar Wajahat's play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai, which explores the human cost of Partition through the lives of families forced to leave their homes.

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