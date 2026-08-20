NSE Plans To Allow Trading Its Shares On Its Own Platform: Sources

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is looking to trade its shares on its own platform, while remaining formally listed only on the BSE, sources told NDTV Profit.

According to sources, NSE will apply under the “Permitted to Trade” (PTT) category for its shares. The PTT route allows securities to be traded on NSE without being formally listed on the exchange.

As per the present regulations, the self-listing of a stock exchange is not permitted. Thus, NSE would need market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) approval to allow its shares to trade on its own platform.

Under the framework, a company continues to remain listed on its primary exchange, while its securities can be traded on NSE as an additional trading platform, according to an NSE circular dated May 7, 2026.

The companies admitted under PTT are not required to execute a listing agreement with NSE. Existing disclosures made to the primary listing exchange are sufficient, while trading activity in the securities remains subject to NSE's surveillance measures.

Around 260 companies have been listed in the PTT framework over the last one year, according to NSE circular.

The PTT mechanism may allow NSE to access a wider investor base through an additional trading platform while continuing to remain listed on their primary exchange.

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