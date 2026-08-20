Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

NSE Plans To Allow Trading Its Shares On Its Own Platform: Sources

Once admitted under PTT, trading is enabled automatically on NSE systems, the circular said. Companies admitted under the framework are also not required to pay listing charges to NSE.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
NSE Plans To Allow Trading Its Shares On Its Own Platform: Sources
NSE In Focus
Source: AI Generated
  • NSE plans to trade its own shares under the Permitted to Trade (PTT) category on its platform
  • PTT allows trading without formal listing on NSE while primary listing remains on BSE
  • Companies under PTT do not need a listing agreement or to pay listing fees to NSE
Why is the NSE not allowed to list itself directly?

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is looking to trade its shares on its own platform, while remaining formally listed only on the BSE, sources told NDTV Profit.

According to sources, NSE will apply under the “Permitted to Trade” (PTT) category for its shares. The PTT route allows securities to be traded on NSE without being formally listed on the exchange.

As per the present regulations, the self-listing of a stock exchange is not permitted. Thus, NSE would need market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) approval to allow its shares to trade on its own platform.

Under the framework, a company continues to remain listed on its primary exchange, while its securities can be traded on NSE as an additional trading platform, according to an NSE circular dated May 7, 2026.

The companies admitted under PTT are not required to execute a listing agreement with NSE. Existing disclosures made to the primary listing exchange are sufficient, while trading activity in the securities remains subject to NSE's surveillance measures.

Around 260 companies have been listed in the PTT framework over the last one year, according to NSE circular.

The PTT mechanism may allow NSE to access a wider investor base through an additional trading platform while continuing to remain listed on their primary exchange.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

25% Return In Five Sessions: This Sugar Stock Jumps 18% Even As Govt Tightens Stockholding Limits

25% Return In Five Sessions: This Sugar Stock Jumps 18% Even As Govt Tightens Stockholding Limits

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com