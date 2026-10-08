Baththa Box Office Collection Day 7: Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Sees Midweek Dip, Mints This Amount

Baththa had a steady start at the box office, gaining momentum over the opening weekend before slowing down during the weekdays. The Tamil action drama saw a slight recovery on Tuesday, followed by a 7.9% drop in collections on Day 7.

Here's a look at the latest box-office performance of Baththa.

Day 7 Box Office Collection

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On Day 7, Baththa collected Rs 1.29 crore net in India. With the latest collection, the film's total India net earnings have reached Rs 14.04 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 16.26 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates.

The film recorded 1,10,036 footfalls on Wednesday, showing a decent audience turnout despite the midweek dip. Its total footfall count has now reached 11,70,535 after seven days in theatres.

Box Office Performance

Baththa opened with Rs 1.50 crore on Day 1 before seeing a strong jump to Rs 2.70 crore on Friday. Collections remained steady over the weekend, with the film earning Rs 2.75 crore on Saturday and Rs 3.10 crore on Sunday, its highest single-day collection so far.

The film then saw a drop to Rs 1.30 crore on Monday but recovered slightly with Rs 1.40 crore on Tuesday. On Day 7, Baththa collected Rs 1.29 crore, marking a 7.9% decline from the previous day. Despite the latest drop, the film has now reached Rs 14.04 crore in India net collections.

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All About The Film

Baththa is a Tamil action comedy-drama set in 1986 Madras. The story follows Baththa (Vijay Sethupathi), a feared local gangster who has become distant from his family because of his violent life.

Things take an unexpected turn when an eight-year-old boy, Sabari (Sai Prithvi Raj), accidentally locks Baththa inside an abandoned school restroom. With no weapons, men or power around him, Baththa is forced to deal with loneliness and hunger. During this time, he develops an unlikely friendship with Sabari, which slowly changes his outlook and brings him closer to his family.

Lijomol Jose plays Baththa's wife Kannima, while the supporting cast includes Ajay Ghosh, Arjun Chidambaram, Sahasra Shree, Hari Krishnan, Santhy Balachandran and Vishnu Govindhan.

The film is written and directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan and marks his third collaboration with Vijay Sethupathi after Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom and Seethakaathi.

Sai Abhyankkar has composed the music, while Selvakumar S. K. is the cinematographer and R. Kalaivanan is the editor.

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