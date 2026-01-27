Banks Strike Today — Check Affected Banks, Services That Will Work, And Services That May Not

Public sector banks will go on a nation-wide strike on Tuesday after the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has decided to go ahead with it to press for the immediate implementation of a five-day work week. This is likely to impact banking operations of public sector banks across the country. Here's all you need to know about the banks strike on Jan 27.

What Is The Strike About?

The strike is called by the UFBU, an umbrella body of nine unions representing officers and employees. This comes after a conciliation meeting on Jan 23 with the chief labour commissioner which failed to yield a positive outcome.

According to All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC) General Secretary Rupam Roy, the decision to declare all Saturdays as holidays was agreed between the Indian Banks' Association and UFBU during the wage revision settlement in March 2024. The unions are demanding the declaration of all Saturdays as holidays, a key point that was reportedly agreed upon during the 12th Bipartite Settlement signed with the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) in March 2024 but is awaiting government notification.

Roy also said that even if five-days a week was implemented, there would be no loss of man-hours as the employees have agreed to work an extra 40 minutes daily from Monday to Friday, reported news agency PTI.

Which Banking Services Will Be Hit?

Services such as cash deposits, withdrawals, cheque clearances, and administrative work are expected to be hit at branches of public sector banks (PSBs), including State Bank of India (SBI), Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB), and Bank of Baroda.

Several public sector lenders, including banking giant SBI have informed stock exchanges about the potential impact.

"We advise that while the bank has made necessary arrangements to ensure normal functioning in its branches and offices on the day of strike, it is likely that work in the bank may be impacted by the strike," SBI said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

Public announcement!



An important advisory - Branch services may be affected on 27th January 2026. Please use Canara Bank's digital banking channels for essential transactions and services. pic.twitter.com/l4mRjO8pjT — Canara Bank (@canarabank) January 26, 2026

Which Banking Services Will Function?

Digital banking services, including UPI and internet banking, will continue to function.

ATMs

Automated Deposit cum Withdrawal Machines (ADWMs)

Business Correspondents, Customer Service Points

Internet Banking

Mobile Banking

UPI Payments

Which Banks Are Not Participating

However, operations at major private sector lenders like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank are expected to remain largely unaffected as their employees are not part of the unions that will be going on strike.

Currently, banks remain open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of every month.

