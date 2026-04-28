Bain Capital-Backed Dhoot Transmission Acquires Bengaluru-Based Two Wheeler OEM MULTILINK

Bain Capital-backed Dhoot Transmission on Tuesday said it has acquired Bengaluru-based MULTILINK, an electrical and electronic products maker for two and three-wheeler Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), to expand its presence in the segment further.

The acquisition is aligned with Dhoot Transmission's strategy to capitalise on accelerating trends towards greater electrification, premiumisation, and electronic content in vehicles, supported by rising EV adoption, the company said in a statement.

The company, however, did not disclose the deal size.

"MULTILINK is a strategic fit for Dhoot, given the complementary product portfolio and longstanding customer relationships. This acquisition strengthens our position in the fast-evolving two and three-wheeler segments, where electrification and increasing electronic content are driving structural growth," Rahul Dhoot, Managing Director, Dhoot Transmission Ltd.

The combined platform will enable cross-selling opportunities across a broader customer base, further accelerating growth.

"Dhoot's scale, customer relationships and manufacturing capabilities, along with Bain Capital's strategic support, provide a strong platform for the next phase of growth," said H G Vasuki, Promoter, MULTILINK.

MULTILINK is a supplier to several OEMs, with a diversified product portfolio that includes chargers, sensors, relays and switches, produced across its three manufacturing facilities at Hosur, Mysore and Manesar.

The integration is expected to unlock significant synergies through enhanced procurement efficiencies, manufacturing capabilities, and supply chain optimisation, said Saahil Bhatia, Partner, Bain Capital.

Dhoot Transmission, with 20 manufacturing facilities globally, is engaged in design, engineering, and manufacturing.

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