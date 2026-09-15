Apple Faces Regulatory Probe In India Over 'Costly iPhone Repairs' Tied To iOS 18

India's consumer watchdog has stepped up scrutiny of Apple's software warranty policy after users reported iPhone display and microphone failures following the iOS 18 update, raising concerns over repair costs and the tech giant's responsibility for software-related defects, Reuters reported.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) ordered a detailed investigation by its investigation wing on July 29, according to documents reviewed by the news agency.

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The investigation puts Apple under regulatory pressure as authorities assess whether customers were unfairly made to bear repair costs for problems allegedly triggered by a software update.

The complaints include reports of green, pink and white lines appearing on iPhone screens after users installed iOS 18, which was rolled out in late 2024.

The CCPA alleges that customers were subsequently forced to pay “exorbitant amounts” for display replacements.

Apple's response, submitted to investigators in August, disputes the allegations. The company said iOS 18 underwent stringent testing and that it had found no systemic issues or safety concerns in India.

Apple also defended its software licence terms, which state that the software is provided “without warranty of any kind”.

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The company argued that such provisions are consistent with global industry practices and similar to those used by electronics manufacturers including Sony and Samsung.

The company said the regulator's case was based on 75 complaints and noted that only around 11% of iPhones were still running iOS 18 by June 2026.

The investigation could result in fines, refunds or changes to Apple's business practices if the company is found guilty.

The probe comes as Apple expands manufacturing and market share in India. The iPhone-maker held a 9% share of the Indian smartphone market last year, up from 4% in 2022, according to Counterpoint Research.

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