Ambuja Cements, Leilac Partner For Commercial-Scale Low-Carbon Cement Project In Gujarat

Ambuja Cements, the cement company of the Adani Group, and Leilac Limited, a UK-headquartered clean technology firm, have inked an agreement to develop one of the world's biggest commercial-scale pathways for low-carbon cement production at Sanghipuram in Gujarat's Kutch district.

As part of the agreement, a commercial demonstration project at Ambuja Cements' 6.6 MTPA plant in Sanghipuram will assess the integration of Leilac's carbon capture and hybrid electric heating technology to reduce emissions in cement production, cut fuel usage and increase the use of renewable electricity, as per a joint media release.

"The technology is designed to enable a pathway where coal consumption can be reduced to zero, while allowing alternate fuels to be used flexibly," it states.

Depending on the success of the demonstration, the project is likely to be scaled up by 7x to 8x to capture over one million tonnes of carbon dioxide annually, helping establish a scalable pathway for low-carbon cement production in India and beyond.

The partnership comes as an important step in Ambuja Cements' broader decarbonisation strategy, supporting the Adani Group company's SBTi-validated net zero target for 2050.

“The cement industry's transition to a lower-carbon future will require bold thinking, technological innovation and collaboration across the value chain. Our partnership with Leilac reflects our commitment to evaluating next-generation technologies that can reduce process emissions while improving energy efficiency and supporting long-term sustainable growth. This initiative aligns with our vision of building world-class manufacturing operations for the future," said Karan Adani, Director, Ambuja Cements.

The development is expected to improve the economics of carbon capture, strengthening the business case for large-scale deployment of carbon capture and utilisation.

"We're delighted to begin this collaboration to deliver a commercial-scale project for low-cost, low-carbon cement production. Together, we aim to demonstrate an economic, replicable and future-proof solution for the global cement industry," added Daniel Rennie, CEO, Leilac Limited.

Also Read | Dalmia Bharat Plans To Raise Rs 4,000 Crore; Targets 110-130 MTPA Cement Capacity By FY31

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