Amazon Asia Receives Clearance For 76% Stake Purchase In Frontizo By CCI

"The proposed combination involves acquisition by Amazon Asia-Pacific of 76% of the equity shares in Frontizo from Zodiac Wealth Advisors LLP (Zodiac)," the Competition Commission of India said in a release.

Meanwhile, the CCI also cleared the acquisition of Appario’s entire business, as a going concern, by Clicktech Retail Pvt Ltd and buying of 1% shareholding by Haverl in New Trends Commerce Pvt Ltd.

Clicktech Retail is a seller on Amazon India marketplace.

Haverl is engaged in the business of making and holding investments, CEPL is the parent/holding entity of NTCPL. The latter is the parent entity of CRPL.

CRPL is engaged in B2C and B2B sale of products to customers on the Amazon India marketplace.

In separate releases, CCI announced giving its clearance to Sanlam Emerging Markets (Mauritius) Ltd proposal to acquire a 16.12% stake each in Shriram LI Holdings and Shriram GI Holdings.

Shriram LI Holdings Pvt Ltd. is the promoter and holding company of Shriram Life Insurance Company Ltd. SLIH has a 74.56% stake in SLIC.

Shriram GI Holdings Pvt Ltd. is the promoter and holding company of Shriram General Insurance Company . SGIH holds a 66.64% stake in SGIC.

SEMM, incorporated in Mauritius, is a 100% subsidiary of Sanlam Ltd, South Africa. It is part of the Sanlam Group.

The deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices as well as promotes fair competition in the marketplace.