NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsAirbus, India’s Tata Agree Helicopter Deal During Macron’s Trip
ADVERTISEMENT

Airbus, India’s Tata Agree Helicopter Deal During Macron’s Trip

Airbus SE and India’s Tata Advanced Systems Limited agreed to jointly build H125 helicopters, India’s foreign secretary said, coming alongside a number of other pledges made during French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to the South Asian nation this week.

26 Jan 2024, 04:59 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
An Airbus H125M military helicopter and canon armaments at the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, Paris, France, on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. At the Paris Air Show, airlines and leasing companies will place orders, manufacturers will show off civil and military aircraft, and executives will tout new technologies like flying taxis and electric propulsion as the industry pushes toward decarbonization.
An Airbus H125M military helicopter and canon armaments at the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, Paris, France, on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. At the Paris Air Show, airlines and leasing companies will place orders, manufacturers will show off civil and military aircraft, and executives will tout new technologies like flying taxis and electric propulsion as the industry pushes toward decarbonization.

(Bloomberg) -- Airbus SE and India’s Tata Advanced Systems Limited agreed to jointly build H125 helicopters, India’s foreign secretary said, coming alongside a number of other pledges made during French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to the South Asian nation this week.  

France and India also agreed to work together on a space situational awareness program, Vinay Kwatra told reporters in New Delhi on Friday. Discussions between the two countries on building small modular reactors are “positive,” he said. 

Macron was the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations Friday, attending a parade with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is traveling with a delegation that includes Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury and other executives, and also met with Indian business leaders. 

The Airbus deal would see Tata oversee the production of the H125 civil helicopters in India, Bloomberg News previously reported. 

The space program envisages the use of multiple ground and space-based sensors to build a picture of satellites, including military satellites and debris, Indian officials said.

--With assistance from Ania Nussbaum.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT