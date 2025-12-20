Nikhil Kamath Teases Podcast With Billionaire Hedge Fund Manager Ray Dalio
The one minute-nine second teaser, released on both X and YouTube features the pair discussing finance and the Dalio’s rules to build a real portfolio.
Like all of us would, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath had one too many questions about finance to ask billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio.
In the teaser Kamath posted on X on Saturday for the second edition of WTF Podcast, Dalio is seen asking Kamath to ask one question first with a chuckle as Nikhil shoots multiple questions. The one minute-nine second teaser, released on both X and YouTube, features the pair discussing finance and Dalio’s rules to build a real portfolio.
"Wealth can easily be created, wealth goes up and people feel wealthy. But wealth is not worth anything if you do not sell it and convert it into money to spend," Dalio said. We now have a very high ratio of wealth to money, he added.
Talking about methods of investing, Dalio dives into what is in a portfolio. The teaser also leaves the viewers hanging and hooked as the teaser cuts right where Dalio talks about what investors need to be investing their 5% or 15% assets into.
WTF is Finance, Episode 2 - Ray Dalio.— Nikhil Kamath (@nikhilkamathcio) December 20, 2025
Coming Soon. pic.twitter.com/jkebYmKJ2P
Who Is Ray Dalio?
Raymond Thomas Dalio is an American billionaire and hedge fund manager, who has been co-chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates since 1985. He founded Bridgewater in 1975 in his New York City two-bedroom apartment.
Dalio was born in New York City and attended C.W. Post College of Long Island University before receiving an MBA from Harvard Business School in 1973. Bridgewater is listed as among the largest hedge fund in the world.
The market veteran recently sounded caution over a bubble forming in the tech space, fueled by artificial intelligence. He has also drawn parallel between India's current economic growth and future potential to what China experienced after Deng Xiaoping's reforms in the 1980s.
WTF Podcast
The teaser of the first episode of WTF podcast in November had sent waves as social media users had mixed reactions. Some raised suspicions around AI-generated content while others waited in anticipation as Nikhil teased an episode with Elon Musk.
The episode was soon released with tech mogul's freewheeling conversation with Nikhil, that delivered a stream of big, bold ideas ranging from the future of X and artificial intelligence to the meaning of life and the fate of humanity.
Across nearly two hours, Musk repeatedly returned to a theme: expanding the scope and scale of human consciousness.