Nikhil Kamath Teases Podcast With Billionaire Hedge Fund Manager Ray Dalio

Like all of us would, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath had one too many questions about finance to ask billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio.

In the teaser Kamath posted on X on Saturday for the second edition of WTF Podcast, Dalio is seen asking Kamath to ask one question first with a chuckle as Nikhil shoots multiple questions. The one minute-nine second teaser, released on both X and YouTube, features the pair discussing finance and Dalio’s rules to build a real portfolio.

"Wealth can easily be created, wealth goes up and people feel wealthy. But wealth is not worth anything if you do not sell it and convert it into money to spend," Dalio said. We now have a very high ratio of wealth to money, he added.

Talking about methods of investing, Dalio dives into what is in a portfolio. The teaser also leaves the viewers hanging and hooked as the teaser cuts right where Dalio talks about what investors need to be investing their 5% or 15% assets into.