Musk-Kamath Podcast: X Overhaul To Future Of Work — Five Key Takeaways

X remains the global town square for “readers, writers and thinkers,” even as most of the internet migrates to video, the tech entrepreneur told Kamath in the latest episode of the Zerodha co-founder's WTF podcast. Text, he argued, is small in quantity but “higher value,” while future interactions will be dominated by real-time video comprehension and generation by AI.

He defended his overhaul of Twitter into X, saying the platform had been amplifying “pretty far left” ideology because of its San Francisco roots. His intent, he said, is to restore balance by adhering strictly to the laws of each country without adding a “thumb on the scale.”

The platform’s evolution, he insisted, is toward a “collective consciousness,” powered by features such as automatic translation designed to merge conversations across languages. The purpose: to help humanity ask better questions about the universe — because, as he said, the hardest part of the “meaning of life” problem is not the answer but framing the question itself, echoing The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.