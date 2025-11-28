'Real Or AI?' Internet Reacts As Nikhil Kamath Teases Podcast With Elon Musk

Nikhil Kamath, the co-founder of Zerodha, has the internet buzzing with a promo featuring Tesla boss Elon Musk. Nikhil Kamath took to X and teased a 39-second monochromatic video of him sitting with Musk in a factory-machinery backdrop.

Kamath captioned it simply saying 'Caption this', and tagged Musk, building anticipation for his 'WTF is?' podcast. The clip shows Musk and Kamath sipping coffee before breaking into laughter.

The post has fuelled guesses of an appearance by Musk on Kamath's podcast.