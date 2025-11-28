Business NewsTrending'Real Or AI?' Internet Reacts As Nikhil Kamath Teases Podcast With Elon Musk
Nikhil Kamath has teased a podcast chat with Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX and Tesla.

28 Nov 2025, 10:34 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The post had fueled guesses of a rare appearance by the Tesla and SpaceX CEO on the co-founders' podcast (Image source: Screengrab from Nikhil Kamath's post on X)</p></div>
Nikhil Kamath, the co-founder of Zerodha, has the internet buzzing with a promo featuring Tesla boss Elon Musk. Nikhil Kamath took to X and teased a 39-second monochromatic video of him sitting with Musk in a factory-machinery backdrop.

Kamath captioned it simply saying 'Caption this', and tagged Musk, building anticipation for his 'WTF is?' podcast. The clip shows Musk and Kamath sipping coffee before breaking into laughter.

The post has fuelled guesses of an appearance by Musk on Kamath's podcast.

Some X users commented about their spotting of the SpaceX emblem on Kamath's coffee cup. While some others commented questioning whether the polished footage is AI-generated.

Users have also not ruled out the AI possibility, with comments coming in like, "this real or AI? coffee slurp contest could go either way."

"Two people who’ve shaped entire industries in tech + finance sitting together. Musk’s companies now drive over $800B in market cap and Kamath runs India’s largest retail brokerage - no surprise this convo has everyone watching (sic)," a user posted, given Kamath's WTF podcast's guest list has been star-studded so far.

