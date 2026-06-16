Adani's Navi Mumbai, Guwahati Airports Named Among World's Most Beautiful Airports In Prix Versailles 2026

Adani Airport Holdings has secured global recognition at the prestigious Prix Versailles architecture and design awards, with two of its airports, Navi Mumbai International Airport and Terminal 2 of Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, featuring in the World's Most Beautiful Airports List 2026.

The Prix Versailles is a globally distinguished award in architecture and design, presented at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris since 2015, honouring airports and terminals that combine distinctive architecture with a broader, more harmonious vision of how aviation infrastructure should engage with the world.

The recognition is indicative of AAHL's growing stature as a builder of next-generation aviation infrastructure, with a sharp focus on cutting-edge design, sustainability and passenger-centric innovation, even as the group continues to expand its footprint across India's airport ecosystem.

Navi Mumbai International Airport's Terminal 1 was recognised for its lotus-inspired architecture and futuristic design language, integrating technology, art and functionality into a gateway that reflects India's aspirations as a modern global economy.

Guwahati's Terminal 2, meanwhile, drew recognition for its biophilic design inspired by the Bamboo Orchid, paying tribute to the region's rich biodiversity through a sustainable, functional structure.

Other airports featured on this year's list include those in Guangzhou, Frankfurt, Kandal Stueng, Pittsburgh and San Diego. Three airports from the 2026 list will go on to receive a World Title later this year, placing AAHL's properties in contention for further global recognition.

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