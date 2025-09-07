Adani Group To Invest $60 Billion In Power, Renewable Energy Sectors Till FY32

The Adani Group will invest around $60 billion by financial year 2032 in power sector, especially in renewables, generation and transmission and distribution.

In an investor presentation, Adani Power Ltd. said the group plans $21 billion investment by FY30 to scale up renewable energy capacity to 50 GW from 14.2 GW in FY25. It will also invest $22 billion by FY32 to have a 41.9 GW capacity from 17.6 GW in FY25.

Further, the group would invest $17 billion in build transmission and distribution capabilities through Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. The company looks to set up 30,000 km of transmission lines to support India's growing energy needs by FY30, from 19,200 km as of March 31, 2025.

Adani Power is the largest private thermal power producer in India with capacities spread over Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu, and a 40 MW solar power project in Gujarat.

India is one of the fastest growing electricity market in the world, where overall installed capacity is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% to reach 1,000 GW by FY32 from 475 GW in FY25. The sector provides investment opportunities worth over $500 billion.

While in renewables, India ranks fourth globally with in total renewable energy installed capacity of 172 GW. The segment provides over $300 billion worth of investment opportunities by FY32 and reach to the level of 571 GW.

The thermal capacity is expected to reach 309 GW by FY32 from 247 GW in FY25, while 80 GW of additional coal capacity is required by FY32. The segment provides investment opportunity worth $91 billion.

"Coal remains the backbone of India's baseload power delivering stable, large-scale supply amid rising demand and renewable variability. It is critical for meeting growing peak demand," said Adani Power.

India has one of the largest synchronised grids globally. Its transmission network provides investment opportunity worth $110 billion. The country eyes 6,48,000 km of transmission network by FY32 from 4,94,000 in FY25.

(With inputs from PTI)