Adani Green Energy Crosses 20 GW Operational Capacity, First Renewable Firm in India to Hit Milestone

Adani Green Energy Ltd. has crossed 20 gigawatts (GW) of operational renewable energy capacity, becoming the first renewable energy company in India to achieve the milestone largely through greenfield projects, the company said on Wednesday. The portfolio generates more than 52 billion units of electricity a year, which the company said is nearly 3% of India's annual electricity consumption.

The company said the milestone comes about a decade after it commissioned its first renewable energy project at Kamuthi in Tamil Nadu in 2016. It added 5,051 megawatts (MW) of renewable capacity in FY26, which it said was the highest annual addition by any company outside China.

The achievement marks another step in Adani Green Energy's expansion as it works towards its target of developing 50 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. The company said its current portfolio represents about 14% of India's utility-scale solar installations and around 12% of the country's utility-scale solar and wind capacity. It has also commissioned 3.55 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of battery energy storage systems to support round-the-clock renewable power.

Capacity Addition Driven By Solar, Wind And Storage

Adani Green Energy's operating portfolio includes about 14.2 GW of solar capacity, 2.7 GW of wind capacity and 3.3 GW of wind-solar hybrid capacity. The company said its 3.55 GWh battery energy storage system is the world's largest deployment outside China and among the fastest executed globally. It plans to add another 10 GWh of battery storage in FY27 and expand the portfolio to 50 GWh over the next five years.

Khavda in Gujarat remains the company's largest growth project. The site has a planned renewable energy capacity of 30 GW, spread across 538 sq. km. Adani Green Energy said it has already commissioned 9.5 GW of solar capacity at the location, representing more than 30% of the project's planned capacity.

Milestone Supports Energy Transition

"Surpassing 20 GW demonstrates what disciplined execution and long-term vision can achieve," Sagar Adani, executive director of Adani Green Energy, said.

"Today, AGEL, along with our efficient team and longstanding partners, delivers renewable electricity almost equivalent to annual power requirement of Mumbai and New Delhi combined, reinforcing the country's energy security while accelerating its clean energy transition," he said.

Referring to battery storage, Adani said, "As renewable energy assumes a larger share of India's power mix, battery storage is becoming central to delivering reliable, dispatchable clean power."

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

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