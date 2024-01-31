Budget 2024: Government's Focus On Simplifying Taxes To Persist, Says EY

The government will continue its focus on ease-of-paying taxes, while legislative reforms will stay work-in-progress at the interim budget on Feb. 1, according to EY.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the vote-on-account and the interim budget on Feb. 1, before the impending general elections scheduled later this year.

The tax landscape is still a work-in-progress, and there is a need for continued focus on the ease of paying taxes. The government is expected to maintain income tax rate stability, tighten enforcement, and improve compliance to minimise disputes, according to EY.

According to EY, because of the high level of litigation, the government may announce steps to reduce the pendency of disputed cases.

For further relief to taxpayers from persistent delays in refunds, TDS credit, etc., the government may examine the interface with the Central Processing Centre, EY said.

Tax certainty, tech-enabled efficiency, and encouraging domestic manufacturing and investments have been the cornerstones of tax policy initiatives in the past year, EY said in a note.

These are the government’s current priorities, according to EY: