Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: Inflation Under Control Despite Global Disruptions, Says President

Latest updates from opening day of Budget session here.
Prices were kept under control despite two major wars and a pandemic, says President Droupadi Murmu. Our focus has been alleviating pressure on common man's purse, she says.
President Droupadi Murmu recounts the high points India witnessed over the past year.
"India became the fastest-growing economy. India became the first nation to reach the south pole of the Moon. The successful G20 Summit hosted by India strengthened the role of India in the world. India won more than 100 medals in Asian Games," Murmu says.
President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint sitting of Parliament on the first day of Budget session
