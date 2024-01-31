How Markets Move Around Union Budgets — In Charts

Over the past 10 years, just when the Union budget is around the corner, Indian equity markets have made wild swings.

The years 2020, 2016 and 2014 witnessed extreme volatility—from declines to advances, and vice versa—a month or a week before and after the budget.

Capital expenditure targets, disinvestment plans, fiscal deficit, budgetary allocations to sector-specific schemes like housing and railways, and tax policies—especially on capital gains—are some of the factors that influence the markets.