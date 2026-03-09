Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Zohran Mamdani Joins Vikas Khanna For Iftar; Celebrated Chef Recalls Decades-Old Bond

New York Mayor, Zohran Mamdani, broke his fast at Vikas Khanna's restaurant, Bungalow. The duo share a connection going back 25 years

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Zohran Mamdani Joins Vikas Khanna For Iftar; Celebrated Chef Recalls Decades-Old Bond
The two share a connection going back more than 25 years.

Mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani, broke his fast with iftar at Vikas Khanna's Manhattan restaurant, Bungalow, alongside the celebrated chef himself. The two share a connection going back more than 25 years.

Khanna Recalls First Meeting With Mamdani

In a nostalgia filled post on Instagram, Vikas Khanna shared, ''It was in 2001 when I first met Zohran Mamdani. I had just survived homelessness, left a very abusive job, and started working at Salaam Bombay restaurant in Tribeca. I loved the name — it was also my favourite film by the iconic Mira Nair."

ALSO READ: Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra Presenter Alongside Robert Downey Jr, Anne Hathaway

"One day, Mira walked in with her very young eight-year-old son, Zohran. Mira was one of the most supportive humans I met in New York. Over the years we stayed in touch, and I had the privilege of catering some of her events. And today, 25+ years later, I had the honor of cooking for that same young boy — now a global leader shaping the future of New York City."

The Instagram video features an aesthetic setup that includes flowers, candles, a box of prayer caps, and beautiful coloured 'tasbeehs' (prayer beads).

ALSO READ: Trouble For Badshah? Complaint Filed Over 'Obscene And Vulgar' Lyrics In Tateeree' Song

It also features Mysha, Khanna's neurodivergent teammate, who helped Mamdani break his fast by offering him a date. "When Mysha served him a date to break his fast today, it was an emotional and deeply proud moment for us. Thank you @zohrankmamdani for celebrating Iftar with us today. Cooking for you was deeply personal 25 years ago — and it feels even more meaningful today."

The post struck a chord with users, drawing a flood of warm responses online.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Maharashtra Budget: Rs 2 Lakh Loan Waiver, Power Bill Relief — Sops For Farmers Decoded

Maharashtra Budget: Rs 2 Lakh Loan Waiver, Power Bill Relief — Sops For Farmers Decoded

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search