Zohran Mamdani Joins Vikas Khanna For Iftar; Celebrated Chef Recalls Decades-Old Bond

Mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani, broke his fast with iftar at Vikas Khanna's Manhattan restaurant, Bungalow, alongside the celebrated chef himself. The two share a connection going back more than 25 years.

Khanna Recalls First Meeting With Mamdani

In a nostalgia filled post on Instagram, Vikas Khanna shared, ''It was in 2001 when I first met Zohran Mamdani. I had just survived homelessness, left a very abusive job, and started working at Salaam Bombay restaurant in Tribeca. I loved the name — it was also my favourite film by the iconic Mira Nair."

"One day, Mira walked in with her very young eight-year-old son, Zohran. Mira was one of the most supportive humans I met in New York. Over the years we stayed in touch, and I had the privilege of catering some of her events. And today, 25+ years later, I had the honor of cooking for that same young boy — now a global leader shaping the future of New York City."

The Instagram video features an aesthetic setup that includes flowers, candles, a box of prayer caps, and beautiful coloured 'tasbeehs' (prayer beads).

It also features Mysha, Khanna's neurodivergent teammate, who helped Mamdani break his fast by offering him a date. "When Mysha served him a date to break his fast today, it was an emotional and deeply proud moment for us. Thank you @zohrankmamdani for celebrating Iftar with us today. Cooking for you was deeply personal 25 years ago — and it feels even more meaningful today."

The post struck a chord with users, drawing a flood of warm responses online.

