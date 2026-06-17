West Bank Tensions Escalate As Settlers Torch Mosques, Attack Palestinian Property: Reports

Israeli settlers allegedly set fire to two mosques and vandalised Palestinian homes and vehicles across parts of the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, Al-Jazeera reported citing reports by Palestinian news agency Wafa

The incidents come amid a broader wave of military raids, arrests and property damage reported across several West Bank towns and villages.

According to the Wafa news agency, Israeli forces arrested at least six Palestinians during operations in Qalqilya, Nablus, Beit Iksa, Beit Qad and Beit Ta'mir.

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The agency also reported that Israeli troops continued bulldozing land in central Jenin for a second consecutive day and established a new military checkpoint east of Bethlehem, disrupting traffic in the area.

Separately, Israeli settlers allegedly attacked Palestinian residents in Beita, injuring four people, while also vandalising homes and vehicles in the villages of Burin and Beita, Wafa reported.

Al Jazeera, citing local sources, reported that a group of settlers entered the village of Jiljilya, north of Ramallah, before dawn and set fire to parts of a mosque. The attack reportedly damaged the women's prayer hall and exterior walls of the building.

The village has witnessed a recent rise in settler-related incidents, according to local sources cited by Anadolu. Last month, settlers allegedly entered the village and stole a flock of sheep.

In a separate incident, settlers allegedly set fire to another mosque in the nearby village of Mazra'a al-Nubani, causing material damage. Hebrew-language graffiti was reportedly sprayed on the walls of both mosques.

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The reported attacks come amid continued tensions in the occupied West Bank.

According to Palestinian official figures cited by Anadolu, 1,169 Palestinians have been killed and 12,666 injured in the West Bank since October 8, 2023. The figures also indicate that around 23,000 people have been arrested and approximately 33,000 displaced during the period.

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