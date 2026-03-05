US Senate Clears Way For Trump On Iran War Despite Stark Divide

The US Senate cleared the way for President Donald Trump to continue military attacks on Iran in a vote Wednesday that starkly demonstrated the nation's deep divisions as it goes to war in a volatile region.

A Democratic-backed attempt to stop US strikes failed a procedural vote that largely broke down along party lines. Only one Democrat, John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, joined GOP senators in support of the war, offset by one Republican, Rand Paul of Kentucky, who joined the effort to halt attacks.

The outcome allows the administration to proceed in a conflict with uncertain costs, consequences and economic effects that commands far less initial political support than the US wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, which themselves quickly became unpopular with the American public. The president and his advisers nonetheless express confidence the war against Iran will be resolved quickly.

The 47-53 vote also put every senator on the record on the war as Congress heads into midterm elections in November, risking backlash against supporters if the conflict is perceived as going badly or distracting the government from addressing voters' concerns about the cost of living.

Opponents, however, risk being considered soft on a regime that is an arch-enemy of Israel and has been widely despised by Americans since the 1979 seizure of the US embassy in Tehran, particularly if the administration prevails with minimal losses and economic impact.

The House will vote on its own resolution on Thursday, now a purely symbolic measure since legislation to end the war would have to pass both chambers. House Speaker Mike Johnson said he was confident the resolution “will fail” there, too, and some moderate House Democrats have said they will vote against it.

Republican senators said Congress shouldn't curb Trump's ability to manage the war, and that he was within his rights to deploy military power with or without congressional approval.

Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the former majority leader, praised Trump for “a bold and tough decision” to go to war.

“There is tremendous value, globally, to destroying Iran's ability to produce the drones that rain down death in Europe and the Middle East, alike,” he added.

Even so, several Republicans expressed reservations over the scope of the operations and hope that US ground troops wouldn't be sent into Iran.

The narrow Senate support for the Iran war contrasts with the 77-to-23 Senate vote in 2002 authorizing then-President George W. Bush to use military force against Iraq. Nearly half of Senate Democrats voted for that authority, including prominent figures such as future presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and future President Joe Biden.

Some 59% of Americans disapprove of the strikes on Iran, according to a CNN poll taken Saturday and Sunday just after the military campaign began. Public sentiment in current polling reflects voters' desire to avoid another “forever war,” especially as many Americans are struggling with the cost of living.

The disruption of international energy markets caused by Israeli, US and Iranian bombing campaigns has only added to sharp rises in prices for gasoline and other products in a year where the elections are expected to be decided in large part on how voters feel about their economic well-being.

Democrats criticized the Trump administration for shifting explanations on what it is trying to achieve in the war. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut emerged from a briefing with administration and military officials on Tuesday saying they had failed to articulate a clear mission.

“I am more fearful than ever after this briefing that we may be putting boots on the ground and that troops from the United States may be necessary to accomplish objectives that the administration seems to have,” Blumenthal told reporters. “But I also am no more clear on what the priorities are going to be of the administration. Going forward, whether it is destroying the nuclear capacity of Iran, or simply the missiles or regime change, or stopping terrorist activities.”

Congress may yet have to approve new spending to fund the war as the US deploys more bombers and fighters and munitions to the region.

Representative Tom Cole of Oklahoma, the Republican chairman of the House Appropriations committee, said he was expecting an emergency funding request but hasn't received any details so far.

“Maintaining two carrier battle groups in action is not a cheap thing, not to mention all the other resources are being expended,” Cole said. “So I would expect it to be very robust.”

