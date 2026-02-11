Trump Mentioned In 'Censored' Epstein Files, 'Over A Million Times'

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has appeared more than a million times in censored Epstein files, according to a member of the House Judiciary Committee that is entrusted with reviewing the scandalous files.

The member, a top democrat, Rep. Jamie Raskin, spoke about this in an interview with Axios, an American news outlet. “I searched his name in the unredacted files the previous day, and it came up more than a million times,” Raskin has been quoted as saying.

"It's (Trump's name) is all over the place," Raskin has said, adding that there were tons of redacted stuff. Raskin spoke to Axios a second time after this story was published and offered further clarification.

“Administration has not released more than 3 million files, and I did not have the time to review each one of them,” he said, “I typed in the words Trump, Donald or Don and came up with a million results.”

Raskin said that he “obviously cannot guarantee” every mention of a Donald is Donald Trump, as opposed to some other Donald.

During his interview, Raskin raised concerns about these censored files, which he says number well over 3 million, contesting the administration's claims that the files were duplicative.

“These are the files I'd like to see,” Raskin said.

The US Justice Department, under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, released a cache of such files last month. Back then, the Deputy Attorney General, Todd Blanche, had said that the department was releasing over 3 million pages of documents, as well as more than 2,000 videos and 180,000 images.

The cache included records that were withheld from release in the initial release of documents in December last year. The files were disclosed after immense political and public pressure, forcing the administration to enact the Act.

It is now in the public domain that Trump, who was friends with Epstein in the 1990s and early 2000s, has resisted the release of the files for months. The Democrats and the Republicans in Congress enacted the law despite his objections.

