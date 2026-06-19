US Lifts Naval Blockade Of Hormuz, Iranian Ports; Trump Says He Expects Complete Ceasefire In Lebanon

The United States has officially lifted its maritime blockade on vessels entering and leaving Iranian ports and coastal areas, according to a statement released by US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Thursday. The military command confirmed via a post on X (formerly Twitter) that all enforcement operations have been halted in direct compliance with a directive from President Donald Trump.

CENTCOM noted that American forces are no longer restricting maritime traffic linked to Iran: "Today, US forces lifted the blockade on all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports and coastal areas, in accordance with the President's direction. American forces are not impeding the transit of vessels to or from Iranian ports. All US military blockade enforcement efforts have ceased."

It added: "Our great Naval Ships will remain in the general area to make sure that all aspects of the agreement are adhered to, obeyed and in full force and effect."

Following the signing of a landmark 14-point Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the United States and Iran, US President Donald Trump reaffirmed Washington's commitment to peace in Middle East, explicitly stating that he expects a "complete ceasefire" on all fronts, including Lebanon, Hezbollah and Israel.

In a statement published on Truth Social, President Trump urged all regional actors to maintain their commitment to the ongoing diplomatic process: "The United States is committed to PEACE, and we encourage everyone in the Middle East Region to maintain their commitment to allowing our negotiations to beautifully unfold."

He further wrote, "The Markets are loving what is happening with Oil Prices way down, and Stocks way up. We expect a complete Ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon, Hezbollah and Israel. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

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