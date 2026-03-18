US, Israel 'Must Pay': Mojtaba Khamenei Vows Revenge For Larijani's Killing

Mojtaba Ali Khamenei, Iran's new supreme leader, has assured that "justice will be served" as he vowed revenge for the killing of Iran's Security Chief, Ali Larijani, and others in Israeli airstrikes over the past couple of days, NDTV has reported.

Larijani, Iran's Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib, and Iran's internal militia Basij commander in chief, Gholamreza Soleimani, have been assassinated in separate strikes in the last two days. Larijani's son, Morteza, was also killed in the strike that killed his father.

Mojtaba has been lying low amid rumours that he was seriously injured in the airstrike that killed his father and the former supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This is his third statement issued since he was elected to the chair of the supreme leader.

"Every drop of blood ha price that the US and Israel must pay," Mojtaba has been quoted as saying in his statement, "Such acts of terror only reflect the enemies' hostility and will strengthen the resolve of the Islamic nation. Undoubtedly, justice will be served."

Mojtaba, in his statement issued on Wednesday, claimed that Larijani was a "learned, far-sighted, intelligent" individual with diverse experiences in many fields. "The assassination of such an individual showed how important he was and the hatred of the enemies of Islam towards him," Mojtaba asserted.

In recent days, the United States President Donald Trump has raised uncertainty over the fate of Mojtaba. On Monday, Trump said, "A lot of people are saying that he is badly disfigured. They are saying that he lost his leg...other people are saying he's dead. Nobody is saying he is 100% healthy, and he hasn't spoken."

While Mojtaba remains away from the public eye, Iran has not spoken about his well-being, giving rise to speculations. His three statements have also been issued to news agencies, in writing.

Also Read: How Mojtaba Khamenei Survived Strike That Killed His Father

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