US-Iran War Day 4 LIVE Updates: Trump Admin Asks Americans To 'Depart' From 14 Middle East Countries

Tehran has seen heavy bombing since the start of this war on Saturday.
28 minutes ago
Mar 03, 2026
The US-Iran war has entered into its fourth day. So far, the casualties on the Iranian side has exceeded the 550-mark, with key figures including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei eliminated. The US confirmed the death of four soldiers stationed in the Middle East, and fears that casualties may rise as the conflict drags on.
Late on Monday, the US asked Americans currently in 14 Middle East countries to "depart" at the earliest, indicating that the tensions with Iran is likely to result into a regional war.
"We hope that the Iranian people can overthrow this government and establish a new future for that country... But the objective of this mission is the destruction of their ballistic missile capabilities and of their naval capabilities," US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.
Trump Admin Asks Americans To 'Depart' From 14 Middle East Countries
The @SecRubio@StateDept urges Americans to DEPART NOW from the countries below using available commercial transportation, due to serious safety risks. Americans who need State Department assistance arranging to depart via commercial means, CALL US 24/7 at 1-202-501-4444 (from… pic.twitter.com/vdplAik2Sq
— Assistant Secretary Mora Namdar (@AsstSecStateCA) March 2, 2026