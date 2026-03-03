US-Iran War Day 4 LIVE Updates: Trump Admin Asks Americans To 'Depart' From 14 Middle East Countries

The US-Iran war has entered into its fourth day. So far, the casualties on the Iranian side has exceeded the 550-mark, with key figures including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei eliminated. The US confirmed the death of four soldiers stationed in the Middle East, and fears that casualties may rise as the conflict drags on.

Late on Monday, the US asked Americans currently in 14 Middle East countries to "depart" at the earliest, indicating that the tensions with Iran is likely to result into a regional war.

"We hope that the Iranian people can overthrow this government and establish a new future for that country... But the objective of this mission is the destruction of their ballistic missile capabilities and of their naval capabilities," US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

