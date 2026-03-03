'Will Set Ships Ablaze': Iran Formally Shuts Strait of Hormuz, Issues Stern Warning

An Iranian Revolutionary Guards official said on Monday that the Strait of Hormuz remains closed amid mounting Middle East tensions and Iran will fire on any ship trying to pass. This is Tehran's strongest warning so far, news agency Reuters reported citing Iranian media.

Iran had earlier said it would block the route, which threatens to choke almost 20% of the global oil flows and send crude prices sharply higher.

"The strait (of Hormuz) is closed. If anyone tries to pass, the heroes of the Revolutionary Guards and the regular navy will set those ships ablaze," Ebrahim Jabari, a senior adviser to the Guards commander-in-chief, said in remarks carried by state media.

The Strait of Hormuz is considered as the world's most important oil export route. It links major Gulf producers like Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.

The latest tensions in the Middle East follow amid US and Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, which resulted in the killing of its supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Subsequently, Iran began targeting Gulf states supporting US military activities in the region. As a result, top Gulf nations including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar and United Arab Emirates were rocked by explosions following Iranian strikes.

Reuters reported that nearly 20% of the world's daily oil consumption passes through the Strait of Hormuz. It is only about 33 km wide at its narrowest point and links the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.

As the war in the Middle East escalates, energy facilities have become targets. Saudi Arabia's largest oil refinery suspended production after a drone strike early Monday. QatarEnergy also halted operations at its Ras Laffan plant following a drone attack, Middle East Eye reported.

The Qatari plant produces about 20% of the world's liquefied natural gas. Following these developments, Europe and Asia are at risk if LNG from the Persian Gulf is blocked. Analysts are closely monitoring the situation as oil prices are expected to rise further. On the situation, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Trump administration will take action on Tuesday to “mitigate” rising energy prices caused by the conflict with Iran.

