Apple iPhone 17e Price In US, UK, India, Canda, Europe, Australia

Apple has launched the iPhone 17e, a more capable yet budget addition to the iPhone 17 lineup that helps users gain entry to the Apple ecosystem at a lower price range. The iPhone 17e comes powered by the latest-generation A19 processor for enhanced performance, along with Apple's own C1X modem that offers up to twice the speed of the C1 modem in the iPhone 16e. The device features a 48MP Fusion camera and a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display protected by Ceramic Shield 2. Apple has also introduced MagSafe support for faster wireless charging.

The iPhone 17e stands out by doubling the starting storage to 256GB while keeping the same price as the iPhone 16e. Despite rising costs for RAM and components — recently seen in price increases for the Samsung Galaxy S26 series — Apple has held pricing steady for this model. Which begs the question: What is the iPhone 17e price across the globe? Have a look.

Apple iPhone 17e Price In US

The iPhone 17e's price in U.S. starts at $599 for the 256GB model, with the 512GB variant costing $799.

Apple iPhone 17e Price In UK

In the U.K., the iPhone 17e is priced at £599 for 256GB and £799 for 512GB.

Apple iPhone 17e Price In India

Apple has bumped the price marginally in India but with a higher base storage. In India, pricing for the iPhone 17e begins at Rs 64,900 for the 256GB version (up from Rs 59,900 for the iPhone 16e). The 512GB unit costs Rs 84,900.

Apple iPhone 17e Price In Canada

In Canada, the price of the iPhone 17e is CAD 899 for 256GB and CAD 1,199 for 512GB.

Apple iPhone 17e Price In Europe

In major markets of Europe, the iPhone 17e starts at EUR 729 for 256GB, with 512GB costing EUR 979.

Apple iPhone 17e Price In Australia

In Australia, the iPhone 17e is priced at AU$999 for the entry-level 256GB model and AU$1,399 for 512GB.

