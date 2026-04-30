US Gearing Up For Iran War 2.0? Commanders To Brief Trump On Military Options

US President Donald Trump is set to receive a high-level military briefing on Thursday from Central Command chief Brad Cooper, as Washington weighs fresh options for potential action against Iran, according to Axios.

The report indicates that CENTCOM has drawn up plans for a “short and powerful” round of strikes, likely targeting key infrastructure inside Iran.

The development suggests Trump is actively considering a return to large-scale combat operations — either to break the current deadlock in negotiations or to deliver a decisive blow before ending the conflict.

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Among the options expected to be presented are moves to take control of parts of the Strait of Hormuz to restore maritime passage, a step that could involve ground forces.

Another proposal includes a special forces mission aimed at securing Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium, sources told Axios.

This comes after the US imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports on April 13, following the collapse of talks in Islamabad.

The blockade is seen by Trump as a key pressure tactic, though military escalation remains on the table if Tehran resists US demands.

Iran, for its part, has floated the idea of an interim agreement — offering to reopen Hormuz in exchange for lifting the blockade, while deferring broader negotiations over its nuclear programme.

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Meanwhile, Rafael Mariano Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, warned that Iran could still access its near weapons-grade uranium reserves if it chooses to retrieve them.

“It is accessible if there's a wish to go there,” Grossi told Bloomberg TV.

Although IAEA inspectors have not visited the affected sites in the past 10 months, satellite imagery suggests much of the material remains buried near Iran's Isfahan region.

“It's on and off but there is a conversation,” Grossi said, referring to ongoing diplomatic contacts, while stressing, “An agreement without verification is an illusion.”

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