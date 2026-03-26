US F/A-18 Hit By Iranian Air Defences? IRGC Claim, Viral Video Spark Questions

A claim by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) that it struck a US Navy F/A-18 fighter jet near the strategic port of Chabahar has gone viral on social media, but remains unverified, raising fresh questions amid the escalating conflict in the region.

According to posts circulated by Clash Report on X, the IRGC alleged that an F/A-18 was targeted by Iranian air defences off the southeastern coast of Iran and subsequently crashed into the Indian Ocean. The claim has not been independently confirmed by US officials, and there has been no immediate response from the Pentagon.

NEW: IRGC claims an F/A-18 fighter jet was hit by Iranian air defenses off Chabahar.



IRGC also says the jet crashed into the Indian Ocean. pic.twitter.com/y8XMha9njB — Clash Report (@clashreport) March 25, 2026

The development comes as both sides ramp up military operations in the ongoing confrontation that intensified in March 2026, with Iran claiming it has engaged both US and Israeli aircraft in its airspace and surrounding waters.

Viral Footage, No Confirmation

Videos purportedly linked to the incident have been widely shared online, though their authenticity, timing, and connection to the alleged strike remain unclear. Open-source analysts have cautioned against drawing conclusions without official verification, noting that such clips are often misattributed during fast-moving conflicts.

Earlier Incident Over Kuwait

The claims also follow a confirmed incident earlier this month involving US aircraft. On March 2, three U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets were mistakenly shot down over Kuwait during active combat operations, according to the US military.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement posted on X that the aircraft were brought down by Kuwaiti air defenses in a friendly fire incident. “All six aircrew ejected safely, have been safely recovered, and are in stable condition. Kuwait has acknowledged this incident, and we are grateful for the efforts of the Kuwaiti defense forces and their support in this ongoing operation,” CENTCOM said.

Videos circulating at the time showed one of the jets spiraling downward with visible fire and smoke, while separate footage captured two pilots ejecting before landing safely.

Strategic Flashpoint

Chabahar, located on Iran's southeastern coast along the Gulf of Oman, is considered a key strategic port with direct access to the Indian Ocean. Any confirmed strike in the area would mark a significant escalation, potentially widening the geographic scope of the conflict.

For now, the IRGC's claim about the F/A-18 remains unverified, with analysts emphasizing the need for caution as information warfare and competing narratives intensify alongside military operations.

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